Why Malta Hijacked Libyan Afriqiyah Plane

Why Malta Hijacked Libyan Afriqiyah Plane. The Libyan Afriqiyah Airways flight has been hijacked in Malta with a Total of 118 Passengers on Board. See Why Below. Reports confirm that The Airbus A320 was flying inside Libya for Afriqiyah Airways when it was diverted. Maltan Hijackers claim to be in possession of a hand grenade on board. The Afriqiyah Airways plane was surrounded by Maltese troops on the runway ALSO READ: Ukranian Minister Sacks His Assistant After This Nude Photos Got Leaked Passenger Statistics of the Hijacked Plane There were 118 people on board the flight (111 passengers plus 7 crew members). 65 hostages however, have been released but 90 people are still trapped. Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said that his country’s security forces were standing by. It is unclear what the demands are being made by the hijacker. Some media say there is more than one hijacker. All flights to and from the airport had been cancelled or diverted, and security forces gathered near the plane, which sat on the runway with engines still running long after it landed.

