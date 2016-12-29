Why my visit to Bauchi was cancelled – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has explained that his visit to Bauchi, scheduled for today was cancelled due to bad weather. Buhari was earlier scheduled to visit the state on 13th December but the trip was postponed due to his trip to Gambia. Following his trip to The Gambia, the President’s trip was again rescheduled for today […]
Why my visit to Bauchi was cancelled – Buhari
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG