Why my visit to Bauchi was cancelled – Buhari

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained that his visit to Bauchi, scheduled for today was cancelled due to bad weather. Buhari was earlier scheduled to visit the state on 13th December but the trip was postponed due to his trip to Gambia. Following his trip to The Gambia, the President’s trip was again rescheduled for today […]

