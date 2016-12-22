Why Nigerian Senate should scrap EFCC – CNPP
The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has urged the leadership of the Senate not to bow to pressure or the antics of corrupt persons wishing to be shilded. CNPP also hailed rejection of Ibrahim Magu as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by the Nigerian Senate. The umbrella body of all […]
Why Nigerian Senate should scrap EFCC – CNPP
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG