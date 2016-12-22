Why PMB’s Anti-Corruption Requires Clear Direction, Focus – ANEEJ

The Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), on Thursday said if the President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war must be fought and won with all sincerity it must come out with a clear cut direction, scope and focus in tackling the menace.

The body while expressing worry over what it described as “the unstable and diminishing impact of the President anit-corruption fight wondered why the President’s party, APC would roll out the drums to celebrate Dr Orji Uzor Kalu who defect to his party even when he is still under investigation by the EFCC.

Executive Director, ANEEJ, Rev. David Ugolor, stated this a statement made available to Leadership in Benin yesterday also noted that the refusal of the Senate to confirm Mr. Ibrahim Magu as substantive chairman for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, relying on DSS report despite the fact that Mr. Magu was nominated by President Buhari and called for the disclosure of the DSS report.

“It is also important for President Buhari to take responsibility for some of the allegations surrounding key members of his administration, including the Secretary to government of the federation and the Chief of Staff’.

‘We are also alarmed at the warm reception given to the Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu by the President’s party – the APC despite the case against him by the EFCC. The implication of this is that politicians who are facing prosecution for one form of corruption or the other, now try to evade prosecution by joining the ruling party, the Rev Ugolor said in the statement.

“The president needs to be decisive and come out clear on these issues so as not to trivialise his anti-corruption effort. Mr. Buhari won the popular vote because he expressed strong interest to rid Nigeria of corruption.

” Therefore, his inability to prosecute key organs/personalities of his administration allegedly embroiled in one incident of corruption or the other sends a dangerous signal and deals a crucial blow to his commitment to successfully fight corruption’, the Rev Ugolor said in the statement.

