Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Sheriff can’t lead PDP — Sule Lamido – Daily Trust

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Why Sheriff can't lead PDP — Sule Lamido
Daily Trust
By Aliyu M. Hamagam, Dutse | Publish Date: Dec 26 2016 2:00AMDr. Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa State, in this interview, speaks on the performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the war against corruption and the future of
PDP will bounce back in 2019 – GulakNAIJ.COM

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.