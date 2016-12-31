Why short men have fewer lovers

By Bunmi Sofola

SHORT men really do miss out on sex, according to a study. Researchers looking at how people’s height and weight affected the number of sexual partners they had had found short men had the least. However, they were surprised to note that tall men did not always have the best sex lives.

The study of 60,058 heterosexual men and women aged 30 to 44 found that their average number of sexual partners was eight.

Researchers said there was little difference in the number of partners across the height range with one exception—very short men. While men of other heights had a median of seven sexual partners, those between 5ft 2in and 5ft 4in had only five, the team from Chapman University, California, found.

Regarding weight, normal and overweight men reported the most sexual partners, while underweight men had the least. Underweight women also had notably fewer partners, said the journal Evolutionary Psychology.

