Why small naira denominations are scarce

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has not printed the small naira denominations for about a year, causing the scarcity of the notes in the economy, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. Sources at the CBN hinted that for a year now, the apex bank did not award contract for the printing of the notes such as N5, N10, N20 and N50 usually done abroad. NAN gathered that the recently printed notes in circulation, N200, N500 and N1,000 , were produced by the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting plc (NSPM).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

