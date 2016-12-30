Why we can’t enforce ban on ‘knockouts’ – Police
The police says there is little they can do to effectively enforce the ban on the use of fireworks and ‘knockouts’ without public support. The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Don Awunah, said this when the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) contacted him to get an update on enforcement of the ban, in Abuja on […]
