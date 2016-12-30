Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why we can’t enforce ban on ‘knockouts’ – Police

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

knock

The police says there is little they can do to effectively enforce the ban on the use of fireworks and ‘knockouts’ without public support. The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Don Awunah, said this when the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) contacted him to get an update on enforcement of the ban, in Abuja on […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Why we can’t enforce ban on ‘knockouts’ – Police

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.