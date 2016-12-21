Why we do not want Buhari in ‘Biafra’ land – IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Wednesday re-echoed its opposition towards reported visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Enugu State tomorrow, (Thursday). In a statement issued by its spokespersons, Barrister Emma Nmezu and Dr. Clifford Chukwuemeka Iroanya, IPOB said Ndigbo would troop out in their numbers to protest against the visit. They hinged their […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
