Why we expel 35 Russian diplomats – U.S.
The U.S. Department of State has given full details on why President Barack Obama approved the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats and rolled out a list of sanctions against Russia and its citizens. The Deputy Spokesperson of the Department, Mr Mark Toner, said in a statement, obtained by the Correspondent of the News Agency of […]
The post Why we expel 35 Russian diplomats – U.S. appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG