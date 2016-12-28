Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why we’re organising Anambra Youth Fiesta, Talent Hunt 2016- Ifeanyi Ubah – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Why we're organising Anambra Youth Fiesta, Talent Hunt 2016- Ifeanyi Ubah
Vanguard
The Chief Executive Officer, Capital Oil and Gas, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, has stated that the Anambra Youth Fiesta and Talent Hunt 2016 billed to hold on Friday, December 30, 2016, at FC Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium Nnewi/Ozubulu, Anambra State, was …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.