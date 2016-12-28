Why we’re organising Anambra Youth Fiesta, Talent Hunt 2016- Ifeanyi Ubah

The Chief Executive Officer, Capital Oil and Gas, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, has stated that the Anambra Youth Fiesta and Talent Hunt 2016 billed to hold on Friday, December 30, 2016, at FC Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium Nnewi/Ozubulu, Anambra State, was organised owing to his genuine focus on youth advancement, saying the entertainment industry remains a serious sector of Nigeria’s economy that must absolve unemployed but talented youths.

In a statement signed by Ikechukwu Onyia, his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Ubah said: “The Anambra Youth Fiesta and Talent Hunt 2016 is an event that promises to attract many elite and established stars on the areas of music, comedy, movie making among others. The event will feature some of Anambra State-born entertainment icons like Phyno, Flavour, Kcee, PSquare and other stars such as Davido, Patoranking, Humble Smith, AY, Yaw, Bovi, Gordons, Funny Bone, Senator among others. The event will also give the upcoming artists the opportunity to showcase their talents especially those of Anambra State extraction.

“The event is multipurpose ways of adding value to our society towards advancing humanity.”

Ubah had personally said that “We aim to use the event to motivate our youths to model after these established stars in order for them to reach stardom. Yes, by so doing, these youths will pursue their vision of making it in the industry by toeing the line of mentorship which is the platform we are providing for them.

“We are focusing on youth advancement and as such, we are gearing towards using multi-channels of youth development and here, we are using Music and Comedy among others, as the industry remains one of the serious sectors of our economy that we must see how we can utilize in order to absolve our unemployed but talented youths.

“This event has tourism contents when you also consider the number of persons that will move into Anambra State within the short period of the event as Anambra economy stands to gain from the event.”

The statement added: “No doubt, Ndi Anambra will have a place to be on the said day especially the Anambra Youths. Over the years, Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah has taken note of the army of latent talents within the state and has since been working to develop these talents through multi channels of youth development.

“One thing is that series of events have shown that Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah is not playing with the begging attention of Youth development. Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah is the President of the victorious FC Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra Warriors) that came into existence in 2015 and won Federation Cup in 2016, thus becoming the first club from Anambra State to have achieved that feat since the creation of the State.

“Today, Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah’s effort on football development has seen our people coming back to stadia to watch football unlike what was the case before his coming into the scene.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah also entered into partnership with West Ham United FC of England which is aimed at Youth development. Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah earlier this month (December), sponsored over 70 Youths to London to learn how best to develop football driven economy like what obtains in Europe. On December 30th, this event will open up yet another channel of opportunities for our youths towards making them societal assets.”

The post Why we’re organising Anambra Youth Fiesta, Talent Hunt 2016- Ifeanyi Ubah appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

