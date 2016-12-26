Wicked World!Toodler Found Dumped Inside Carton on Christmas Day in Lagos
Residents of the Yaba area of Lagos State were in shock a little boy was found dump inside a carton in a gutter.
According to a social media user named Bishop Etekamba Duke:
“People are wicked. How can you put your child in a carton beside plantain and drop inside gutter?” he lamented.
The helpless boy wandered out of the carton into the road which put him at the risk of being hit by a vehicle. He was attended to by a Good Samaritan.
