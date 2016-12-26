Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wife strips unclad after she caught her husband with another woman (Photos)

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News | 0 comments

A woman got angry and stripped naked at a popular pub in Rongo area of Nairobi, Kenya after she busted her husband cheating.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

According to Mpasho news, the woman who drinks too much was already intoxicated at the time she heard her husband was with another woman.

She then stormed the pub where he was hanging out and went crazy on him by stripping naked because her husband refused to answer her while she was talking. More photos after the cut….

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.