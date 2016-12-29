Pages Navigation Menu

Wike accuses opponents of planning to bomb his plane

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged of plot by his political enemies to “bomb his plane”. Wike spoke Thursday night in Port Harcourt, the state capital, during an end of the Year Party organized by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Governor Wike, who is in middle of another controversial leaked audio tape, stated that […]

