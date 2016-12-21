Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wike Audio: Nigeria Police invite foreign forensic experts, recover corpse of slain officers

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

FILE PHOTO

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“The situation in Rivers has shown that we must say no to election violence in the country.”

The post Wike Audio: Nigeria Police invite foreign forensic experts, recover corpse of slain officers appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.