Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

By Jimitota Onoyume

Wike’s Judicial Commission of Inquiry on electoral violence in Rivers, laughable – Peterside

PORT HAR-COURT— Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that those who murdered DSP Mohammed Alkali were allegedly arrested on the day of the rerun elections and released same day by superior powers before they killed the police officer and his orderly at Uju community in Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area of the state.

The governor made the disclosure, yesterday, at Government House, Port Harcourt, adding that a politician dressed in military uniform was allegedly arrested with AK47 rifle on the day of the rerun elections but was released on an order from above.

Also Dr Dakuku Peterside, Rivers APC governorship candidate in the 2015 general elections, has said that the constitution of Judicial Commission of Inquiry on alleged electoral violence by Gov. Nyesom Wike is laughable.

The governor, who warned against politicisation of security issues, said if the alleged killers of the DSP had been held back for prosecution when they were arrested, they would not have had the opportunity to murder the police officer and his orderly.

He said the Police had suddenly shown interest in tracking down those behind the murder because their own were the victims.

He said: “I just read in the newspaper about the arrest of somebody who beheaded a DSP. In the course of that, the person owned up that he was sponsored by a former Commissioner for Power, who is of course, a member of the other political party.

“I remember on that election day, this boy and four others were arrested and an order came that they should be released immediately. Now, look at the mayhem caused after they were released.”

Dr Dakuku Peterside, Rivers APC governorship candidate in the 2015 general elections, says the constitution of Judicial Commission of Inquiry on alleged electoral violence by Gov. Nyesom Wike is laughable.

Peterside stated this in a statement released in Port Harcourt on Wednesday in reaction to plans by Wike to investigate alleged electoral violence during the Dec. 10, re-run elections in Rivers.

He described the action of Wike like the proverbial witch who cried a previous night and the child dies the following day, adding that such amounted to ridiculing the exalted office of the governor.

“Here is a governor who told Rivers people not to attend an investigative panel set up by Police to probe issues surrounding the re election.

“The same governor has now set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to probe issues surrounding the election and he expects Rivers people to obey him.

“How can such a governor call Rivers people not to obey police investigation but expect them to obey his own judicial commission?, he asked.

“So, what goal is the governor seeking to achieve with his own panel of inquiry, to exonerate PDP members and pronounce APC members guilty.”

Peterside, who is also the Director-General of NIMASA, said that Wike remained an accused in the election matter adding that he could not therefore set up an investigative panel.

“I call on the Justice Chinwendu Nwogu-led panel to be very careful not to be used to achieve a dubious end

