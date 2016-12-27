Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wike charges Ikwerre leaders to work with others – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Wike charges Ikwerre leaders to work with others
Vanguard
Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, has called on leaders of Ikwerre ethnic nationality to work with other ethnic groups to ensure faster development of the state. In a keynote address during the 211th Convention of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural
Wike Charges Ikwerre Leaders To Work With Other Ethnic GroupsCHANNELS TELEVISION
Wike to leaders: work with othersThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.