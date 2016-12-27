Wike charges Ikwerre leaders to work with others – Vanguard
Wike charges Ikwerre leaders to work with others
Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, has called on leaders of Ikwerre ethnic nationality to work with other ethnic groups to ensure faster development of the state. In a keynote address during the 211th Convention of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural …
