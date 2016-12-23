Pages Navigation Menu

Fayose: DSS working for APC – The Eagle Online

Fayose: DSS working for APC
The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has described the Department of State Services claim that it uncovered plot by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to disrupt governance in strategic federal government agencies as “barefaced attempt by the …
