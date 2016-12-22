Wike: Governor creates panel to investigate election violence

This was disclosed via a statement released by Wike’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu.

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has set up a panel to investigate the violence which occurred in the state during the December 10, 2016 rerun elections.

The statement reads:

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Section 2 (1) of the Commissions of Inquiry Law of Rivers State (CAP 30) of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999 and all other powers enabling him in that behalf, the Governor of Rivers State; His Excellency, Nyesom Wike, hereby constitutes and appoints a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the killings and other violent acts/matters that occurred during the December 10, 2016 rerun/supplementary elections to elect members of the National Assembly and House of Assembly in Rivers State.”

“The judicial commission of inquiry has the following terms of reference; investigate the remote and immediate causes of the violence during the December 10, 2016 rerun/supplementary elections in Rivers State.

“Identify the perpetrators of the various acts of violence and killings in the aforesaid elections; identify the victims of the violence, including those killed, identify if property were damaged and the value of such property.

“Determine if the violence was localized to specific areas within the state or was statewide. Make appropriate recommendations concerning their findings or any other recommendations as the commission may consider appropriate in the circumstance and submit its report to the Governor of Rivers State within one (1) month from the date of its sitting.”

The panel will be chaired by Justice Chinwendu Nwogu while its members include Mrs. Grace Akpughunum-Okwulehie, Prof. O.V.C. Okene and Sir Anthony Ozurumba.

