Wike: Governor has a mental problem – APC

Meanwhile, the Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot stoop to the Wike's level.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has criticized Governor Nyesom Wike over his allegation that the party wants to bomb his plane.

Wike made the allegation on Thursday, December 29, during the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) end of year party in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

“The APC believes that Governor Nyesom Wike’s utterances today, (yesterday) at his party’s event in Port Harcourt remains typically symptomatic of someone caught committing a heinous crime who has become confused and decides to pour dirt on anyone in sight,” Rivers APC spokesman, Chris Finebone said.

“Governor Wike’s accusation that APC is planning to bomb his plane simply underscores the extent to which the governor has become hysterically frightened by his own shadow and his past iniquities.

“It is unfortunate that Governor Wike has become helpless in dealing with the outcome of his past actions but constantly suffering psychological relapses. However, it is unfortunate that for want of credible defence of the many serious accusations against him, Governor Wike is resorting to releasing wild accusations against the APC to mask his helplessness.

“The APC simply takes pity on the condition of the governor and honestly prays he gets help very quickly before his situation gets out of hand,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has responded to Wike’s allegation by saying that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot stoop to the governor’s level.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

