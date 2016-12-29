Wike: Governor says APC wants to blow up his plane

The Governor said this during a thanksgiving service organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to bomb the plane he travels with.

The Governor said this during a thanksgiving service organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said “They said they will blow the plane that I will enter. You are plotting, do you know whether God will blow your own plane before that time.”

Wike also alleged that the APC is not happy that he is paying workers’ salaries and pensions despite the recession.

According to Punch, the Rivers Governor also said the APC wants to get rid of him at all cost, in their bid to take charge of the state.

Wike also cursed those who want to shed blood in the state, saying that blood will flow in their families.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike was recorded celebrating the recent electoral violence in the state, in a leaked phone conversation with Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

