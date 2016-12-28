Wike is a threat to Nigeria’s democracy – Rivers APC

The Rivers chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has described Governor Nyesom Wike as a threat to the nation’s democracy. The party said Wike’s refusal to cooperate with the the Police panel was an affront to the Federal Government which should not be taken lightly. “The refusal of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, […]

This post Wike is a threat to Nigeria’s democracy – Rivers APC appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

