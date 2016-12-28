Pages Navigation Menu

Wike is a threat to Nigeria’s democracy – Rivers APC

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

The Rivers chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has described Governor Nyesom Wike as a threat to the nation’s democracy. The party said Wike’s refusal to cooperate with the the Police panel was an affront to the Federal Government which should not be taken lightly. “The refusal of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, […]

