Wike: ‘Kill everybody you can kill,’ Governor allegedly tells Fayose in leaked tape [LISTEN]

In the tape, a voice alleged to be Fayose’s is heard praising Wike for his bravery during the elections.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has been accused of celebrating the recent electoral violence in the state during a supposed phone conversation with Ekiti State counterpart, Ayo Fayose.

In the tape, released by Sahara Reporters, a voice alleged to be Fayose’s is heard praising Wike for his bravery against the Nigerian Army during the December 10 rerun elections in Rivers.

A voice alleged to be Wike’s then responds proudly saying that you must kill everybody you can kill.

Wike had earlier been accused of bribing officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and threatening to kill defaulting officials after a similar audio tape leak.

ALSO READ: "You cannot take my life", Wike warns APC

He however denied the allegations and said that his voice had been cloned by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

