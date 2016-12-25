Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Let’s pray for Nigerian security agencies in distress – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in World | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Let's pray for Nigerian security agencies in distress
Vanguard
While the nation was lamenting the joke that APC leaders have turned the Nigerian Police into, following their failure to successfully rig the Rivers Rerun Elections , the Department of State Services ( DSS) has followed suit, singing shamefully from a
Wike sues for inter-ethnic cooperation in RiversThe Eagle Online
I'm solidly rooted in God, no power can bring me down – WikeDaily Post Nigeria
PDP says Magnus Abe's laugh will not lastBusinessDay
The News –Pulse Nigeria –News24 Nigeria –Politics Nigeria
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.