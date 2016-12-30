Pages Navigation Menu

Wike: Opposition plotting to attack my plane

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News, Politics

  Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt   The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party  (PDP) in Rivers State, comprising the State, Local Government, Ward executives   and members  of the State Caucus,  has passed  a vote of confidence  on Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike  for his superlative performance.   The leaders of the party  passed the vote of confidence on the governor  at the Rivers State PDP End of Year Party for party executives  in Port Harcourt.   Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara moved the motion, which was seconded by Former Minister of Sports, Dr Tammy Danagogo.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS.

