Wike presents N470b Rivers 2017 budget

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

fb_img_1482948950374

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has presented the 2017 appropriation bill of 470 billion Naira before the Rivers State House of Assembly. The Appropriation Bill is tagged: “The Golden Jubilee Budget 2017 for accelerated development.” Governor Wike, while presenting the budget estimate at Wednesday’s plenary explained that the capital expenditure was 329 billion Naira, […]

