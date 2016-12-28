Wike presents N470b Rivers 2017 budget
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has presented the 2017 appropriation bill of 470 billion Naira before the Rivers State House of Assembly. The Appropriation Bill is tagged: “The Golden Jubilee Budget 2017 for accelerated development.” Governor Wike, while presenting the budget estimate at Wednesday’s plenary explained that the capital expenditure was 329 billion Naira, […]
