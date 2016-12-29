Wike Presents N470bn Appropriation Bill For 2017

Rivers State governor, Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, yesterday presented the 2017 Appropriation Bill of N470 billion to the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The Money Bill, which is christened “The Golden Jubilee Budget for Accelerated Development”, is N163 billion higher than the 2016 Budget, which was N307 billion size.

A breakdown of the 2017 budget indicates that the total projected capital expenditure is N329 billion (three hundred and twenty-nine billion naira) representing 70 per cent, while N141, 000, 000, 000.00 (One Hundred and Forty-One billion Naira) is proposed for recurrent expenditure.

Presenting the budget, Wike said, “Rivers State will be 50 years old next year, and to herald this historic landmark, we have christened the 2017 budget ‘The Golden Jubilee budget for accelerated development.

“This budget is premised on the need to consolidate on our achievements for 2016 and restore the State’s economy back to a sustained growth path and expand economic opportunities for all.

“This budget is underpinned by the following basic principles: First, enhancing the business environment, including tackling the security challenges for the private sector to grow, expand our tax revenue base, and drive our economy through the value chain into becoming one of the largest economies in West Africa.

“Second, committing a greater proportion of available resources towards infrastructure development and public works to stimulate economic growth, create employment and reduce poverty.”

The governor stated that priority attention would be given to the following areas in 2017, which include, Security of lives and property; Infrastructure development and maintenance; Education, Healthcare delivery, and Empowerment.

He said in the 2017 budget, the sum of N77, 409,275,000.00, representing nearly 40 per cent of total capital expenditures was allocated to the Ministry of Works to accelerate the development and expansion of infrastructure throughout the State in 2017.

