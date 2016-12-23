Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wike, Saraki’s aide planning chaos in Abuja – DSS

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

DSS 2

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has uncovered a sinister plot by the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to disrupt machinery of governance in strategic Federal Government agencies by provoking a violent breach of peace in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, this yuletide season. A statement to DAILY POST by Tony Opuiyo, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Wike, Saraki’s aide planning chaos in Abuja – DSS

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.