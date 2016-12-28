Wike: security agencies plotted to make Rivers ungovernable – The Nation Newspaper
|
Wike: security agencies plotted to make Rivers ungovernable
The Nation Newspaper
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has accused security agencies of being the brains behind the violence that marred the December 10 legislative rerun in the state. The governor said such a plot was orchestrated by security agencies with the motive to …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG