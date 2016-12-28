Wike: Security agencies plotted violence during Rivers election
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the violence that marred the rerun elections in the state was orchestrated by security agencies with a motive to making the state ungovernable for politically motivated reasons. The Governor also announced that the Police High Command has arrested all his personal police details who accompanied him to stop SARS Commander Akin Fakorede from rigging Rivers East Senatorial District. He said that all the said policemen have been detained in Abuja by the Police High Command.
