Wike: Security agencies plotted violence during Rivers election

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the violence that marred the rerun elections in the state was orchestrated by security agencies with a motive to making the state ungovernable for politically motivated reasons. The Governor also announced that the Police High Command has arrested all his personal police details who accompanied him to stop SARS Commander Akin Fakorede from rigging Rivers East Senatorial District. He said that all the said policemen have been detained in Abuja by the Police High Command.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

