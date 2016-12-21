WIKE SETS UP JUDICIAL COMMISSION OF ENQUIRY OVER RIVERS RERUN

Rivers State governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has set up a Judicial Commission of Enquiry to investigate the killings and other violent acts that occurred during the December 10, 2016 legislative rerun election in the state.

Recall that both the inspector-general of Police, Ibrahim Idris and chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, set up similar panels to probe incidences that occurred during the election.

Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Hon. Kenneth Kobani, in a special government announcement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, said Hon Justice Chinwendu Nwogu will serve as Chairman of the commission while Alphonso Sibi Esq, will serve as Secretary.

According to Kobani, other members of the commission include: Mrs Grace Akpughunum-Okwulehie, Prof O.V.C. Okene, Sir Anthony Uzoma Ozurumba and Rev Canon Hossanna Nnaewi, while C. B. Ekeh Esq, will serve as Legal Counsel.

The statement reads in part,, “In exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Section 2 (1 ) of the Commissions of Inquiry Law of Rivers State (CAP 30) of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999 and all other powers enabling him in that behalf, the Governor of Rivers State; His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, hereby constitutes and appoints a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the killings and other violent acts/matters that occurred during the December 10, 2016 rerun/supplementary elections to elect members of the National Assembly and House of Assembly in Rivers State.

“The Judicial Commission of Inquiry with full powers and authority is expected to hold public hearings. The Judicial Commission of Inquiry which will be inaugurated on Thursday at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Port Harcourt has the following terms of reference.

“Investigate the remote and immediate causes of the violence during the December 10 , 2016 rerun/supplementary elections in Rivers State. Identify the perpetrators of the various acts of violence and killings in the aforesaid election. Identify the victims of the violence including those killed.

‘Identify if property was damaged and the value of any such property. Determine if the violence was localised to specific areas within the state or was state-wide. Make appropriate recommendations concerning their findings or any other recommendations as the commission may consider appropriate in the circumstance and Submit its report to the Governor of Rivers State within one (1) month from the date of its sitting.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

