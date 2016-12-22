Wike Sets Up Panel To Probe Killings And Violence During Rivers Elections

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the killings and violence that occurred during the December 10 rerun elections in the state. Inaugurating the commission on Thursday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike charged the commission to find out the number of those killed and those responsible …

