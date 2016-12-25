Wike sues for peace in Okrika

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has appealed for peace among the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs of Okrika. The Governor made the appeal at the unveiling of monument and banquet of the legend, King Ibanichuka( ADO VI) Amanyanabo of Okrika, (1816-1896,) the last of Okrika’s sovereign rulers. Represented by his Chief of Staff, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke, the governor urged the Okrika Chiefs to resolve their differences, so that they can take their rightful place in the state.

