Wike Warns Against The Politicization Of Security

Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has reiterated his warning against the politicisation of security, noting that this illegal conduct portends danger for the country.

He informed that the suspect who beheaded the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area, during the Rivers Rerun Elections was arrested on Election Day alongside his colleagues and their sponsor, the former Rivers State Commissioner of Power, but an order from above led to their release.

Speaking while granting audience to the management of Sun Publishing Ltd who visited to notify him on his nomination as Sun Governor of the Year on Wednesday, the governor said that it was after the illegal release that the suspects committed the heinous crime.

He said: “I just read in the newspaper about the arrest of somebody who beheaded a DSP. In the course of that, the person owned up that he was sponsored by a former Commissioner of Power, who is of course, a member of the other political party.

“I remember on that election day, this boy and four others were arrested and an order came that they should be released immediately. Now, look at the mayhem caused after they released them. They were arrested with the former Commissioner of Power. They were released that same day”.

He said that it was because the suspects beheaded a DSP that the authorities who released them are now interested.

He added that a notorious politician in the state was arrested on Election Day with AK 47 rifles and he also dressed in military uniform, but was released because he is a prominent member of the ruling political party.

“When we have descended to this level, you know the implication tomorrow. They are covering things by chasing irrelevant things”, the governor said.

On security in the state, Governor Wike explained that the state has witnessed improvement because of the success of the State Amnesty Programme.

He noted that the State Government implemented the Amnesty Programme because it inherited high level insecurity where cultism and kidnapping were the order of the day.

He regretted that the Police High Command refused to support the Amnesty Programme, while a request to the Inspector-General of Police to detail his Special Squad to help fight kidnapping was not approved.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Sun Publishing Ltd, Mr Eric Osagie commended Governor Wike for the improvement of security in the state which has led to several national and international conferences in the state.

He also lauded the governor for the successful implementation of the Amnesty Programme, which has led to a more secure Rivers State.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

