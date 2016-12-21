Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wike Warns Against The Politicization Of Security

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has reiterated his warning  against the politicisation of security, noting that this  illegal  conduct portends  danger for the country.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

He informed that the suspect who beheaded the Deputy Superintendent of Police  (DSP) in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area, during  the  Rivers Rerun  Elections was arrested on Election Day  alongside  his colleagues  and their  sponsor, the former Rivers State Commissioner of Power, but an order from above  led to their release.

Speaking  while granting  audience to the management of Sun Publishing Ltd who visited to notify him on his nomination as Sun Governor of the Year on Wednesday, the governor  said  that it was after the illegal  release  that the  suspects  committed  the heinous crime.

He said: “I just read in the newspaper  about the arrest of somebody  who beheaded a DSP. In the course of that, the person owned up that he was sponsored by a former  Commissioner of Power, who is of course, a member  of  the  other political  party.

“I remember on that election day, this boy and four others were arrested and an order came that they should be released immediately.  Now, look at the mayhem caused after they released  them. They were  arrested with the former Commissioner of Power. They were  released that same day”.

He said that it was because  the suspects beheaded a DSP that  the authorities  who released them are now interested.

He added that a notorious  politician in the state was arrested on Election Day  with AK 47 rifles and he also dressed in military uniform, but was released  because he is a prominent member  of the ruling political party.

“When we have descended  to this level, you know the implication  tomorrow. They are covering things by chasing irrelevant  things”, the governor said.

On security  in the state, Governor Wike  explained  that the state has witnessed  improvement  because  of  the  success of the State Amnesty Programme.

He noted that the State Government  implemented  the Amnesty Programme  because it inherited high level  insecurity where cultism and kidnapping  were  the  order  of the day.

He regretted that the Police High Command refused to support  the  Amnesty  Programme, while a request  to the Inspector-General of Police  to detail his Special Squad to help fight kidnapping  was not approved.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Sun Publishing Ltd, Mr Eric Osagie  commended Governor Wike  for the improvement of security in the state which has led to several national and international conferences in the state.

He also lauded the governor  for the successful  implementation of the Amnesty Programme, which has led to a more secure  Rivers State.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.