Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wikki Chairman, Matori: We Want To Conquer Africa In 2017 – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Wikki Chairman, Matori: We Want To Conquer Africa In 2017
Complete Sports Nigeria
Nigeria Professional Football League side, Wikki tourists will feature, for the first time, in the CAF Confederation Cup in 2007. In this interview with Complete Sports' radio show, Sports Planet's TUNDE KOIKI, chairman of the club, Isa Matori speaks
CAF Confederation Cup: FC IfeanyiUbah, Wikki Tourists handed tricky tiesDaily Post Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.