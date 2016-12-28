Wilfred Ndidi: Leicester to complete signing in coming days – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Wilfred Ndidi: Leicester to complete signing in coming days
Daily Star
LEICESTER's £15m swoop for Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi looks set to be completed in the next few days. 0. By Dave Armitage / Published 28th December 2016. Wilfred Ndidi GETTY. Wilfred Ndidi is set to join Leicester from Genk in the coming days.
Leicester Apply For Ndidi's Work Permit, Eager To Announce Deal January 1
Leicester City agree deal to sign Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi for £15m
Ndidi confirms last Genk game ahead of Leicester move
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG