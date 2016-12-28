Pages Navigation Menu

Wilfred Ndidi: Leicester to complete signing in coming days – Daily Star

Wilfred Ndidi: Leicester to complete signing in coming days
LEICESTER's £15m swoop for Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi looks set to be completed in the next few days. 0. By Dave Armitage / Published 28th December 2016. Wilfred Ndidi GETTY. Wilfred Ndidi is set to join Leicester from Genk in the coming days.
Leicester Apply For Ndidi's Work Permit, Eager To Announce Deal January 1Complete Sports Nigeria
Leicester City agree deal to sign Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi for £15mThe Guardian
Ndidi confirms last Genk game ahead of Leicester moveTribal Football
FootballliveNG (blog) –Leicester Mercury –EatSleepSport –Express.co.uk
all 15 news articles »

