Wilfried Zaha met with Gareth Southgate but remains committed to Ivory Coast – Eurosport.co.uk
|
Eurosport.co.uk
|
Wilfried Zaha met with Gareth Southgate but remains committed to Ivory Coast
Eurosport.co.uk
Gareth Southgate held talks with Wilfried Zaha earlier in December in a bit to keep the Crystal Palace winger committed to England, Press Association Sport understands. Gareth Southgate held talks with Wilfried Zaha earlier in December in a bit to keep …
Tottenham handed major transfer boost: Top target could be sold in January
Steve Parish: Crystal Palace 'totally support' Wilfried Zaha's decision to play for Ivory Coast
Cote d'Ivoire names ex-England winger in provisional AFCON 2017 squad
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG