Will a Southerner\Christian ever head EFCC?

By Bola Bolawole Since the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was established by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, no Southerner\Christian has headed it. It has been Northerners\Muslims all the way. Starting with Nuhu Ribadu and going all the way to Farida Waziri, Ibrahim Lamorde, and now Ibrahim Magu, it is like there is a written or unwritten law that only Northerners\Muslims must head the Commission to the total exclusion of Christians and Southerners.

