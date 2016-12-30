Will Smith Meets Love, Death And Time In ‘Collateral Beauty’ Movie

The private screening for the movie ‘ Collateral Beauty ’ held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Genesis Deluxe Cinema, The Palms, Lekki, Lagos.

The event had a large turnout of people ranging from filmmakers, distributors of the movie to the average Nigerian man.

The movie, ‘Collateral Beauty’ which will be in cinemas across Nigeria on Friday, December 30, 2016, is directed by David Frankel and stars an ensemble cast of Will Smith, Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Michael Pena, Naomie Harris, Jacob Latimore and Kate Winslet.

It tells the story of “Love, time, death — these three things that connect every single human being on Earth. We long for love, we wish we had more time, and we fear death”. Will Smith (Howard) is a creative, charismatic, advertising executive who used to love life but now hates it since his daughter’s death. Howard spends lots of time writing letters, not to people but to “things” as a means of therapy. When his notes bring unexpected personal responses, he begins to understand how these constants interlock in a life fully lived and how even the deepest loss can reveal moments of meaning and beauty.

The peers at his office hire actors to portray these people in an effort to show that Smith’s character has gone off the rails. In sum, his peers strive to steal the company away from him. Through it all, Smith’s character has some heart-to-heart conversations with Death, Time and Love.

“The movie is different. It is emotional. We get to see a different Will Smith. It teaches us how to overcome our grief and how not to blame Death, Time and Love for any upheaval we may face in life. Death has its own beauty and it is a part of life, so does Love and Time,” said Mr. Olarenwaju.

CEO of Blue Pictures, Mrs. Joy Ilibeno-Odiete said, “I am hopeful audiences will discover this terrific film that is well done and uplifting and has a great message of hope and connection. I encourage everyone to the movie as it hits cinemas across Nigeria on Friday, December 30, 2016. ”

Watch the trailer of the movie as we anticipate it’s release in cinemas on Friday, December 30, 2016.

