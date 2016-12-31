Willian extends Chelsea run, Pogba sinks Boro – Vanguard
|
|
Willian extends Chelsea run, Pogba sinks Boro
Willian scored twice as Chelsea claimed a record-equalling 13th consecutive Premier League victory by beating Stoke City 4-2 on Saturday to provisionally move nine points clear at the summit. Stoke twice hit back to level after falling behind at …
