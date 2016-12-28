Wilshere: Chelsea Has The Edge Over Arsenal

Jack Wilshere, Arsenal midfielder currently on loan at Bournemouth sees Chelsea has having the edge to claim the title over his parent club.

Conte’s men are currently on a 12-match winning streak and are six points clear of second place Liverpool.

And with Arsenal lagging nine points behind Chelsea, Wilshere feels the leaders have too much working for them to overlook for the title.

“They look like champions at the minute, for me at the moment they’re the best team in the league,” said Wilshere, who played in the Cherries’ 3-0 loss at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

“There’s still a long way to go of course, you can’t say they’re definitely going to win the league but at the minute they look like the strongest.

“They’ve found this new formation that works for them. I’ve always thought it’s a tough place to come anyway.

“I’ve been [to Stamford Bridge] a few times with Arsenal and we’ve only won once, but they’re more ruthless, they know what the job in hand is, they go out there and week in week out they change their game planning depending on who they are playing.

“I think that’s the sign of a top team.”

Chelsea sit six points clear of nearest rivals Liverpool, with Arsenal a further three back.

