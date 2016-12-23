Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Win a Cool Samsung Device from the Galaxy Grand Prime+ #MakeItGrandNG Contest

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Galaxy Grand Prime+ is the Smartphone designed with sophisticated and aspirational people in mind to help them achieve their big dreams and set new goals. Building on the sleek design of its predecessor, the Galaxy Grand Prime+ is one of the most stylish phones around. Its lightweight body fits comfortably in your hand, while […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.