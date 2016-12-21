WIN TECNO PHANTOM 6 & MORE FOR THE NEW YEAR, COURTESY OF BOOM PLAYER

It’s a surety that 2016 has been loaded with so many amazing releases ranging from singles to EPs, albums and many more from our favourite artistes, leaving us with musical memories that won’t be forgotten in a long time.

As the new year approaches, Africa’s fastest growing music download and streaming platform, Boom Player is rewarding its customers with unbelievable gifts and prizes in the #BoomAlbumsOf2016 contest.

Winning is simple; download any album(s) released in 2016 on Boom Player, share the album(s) you have download to Facebook with the hash tag #BoomAlbumsOf2016

The more albums you download and share, the greater your chances of winning.

16 winners will emerge and 4 top users with the highest number of album downloads & shares per week will win a TECNO Phantom 6, Boom J8, Bluetooth speaker and Boom Headphones respectively.

What are you then waiting for? Start downloading and sharing and get ready to win! Click here to get more details

Click here to install Boom Player app on your android phone

Click here to install Boom Player app on your android tablet

The post WIN TECNO PHANTOM 6 & MORE FOR THE NEW YEAR, COURTESY OF BOOM PLAYER appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

