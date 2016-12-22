Winner Emerges in Heritage Bank’s ‘Next Titan’

A budding entrepreneur with unique business idea of turning trashes into beautiful furniture, Mrs. Marvis Marshal-Idio has won the Heritage Bank Plc’s sponsored entrepreneurial competition show, ‘Next Titan Season 3.’

The star prize is N5 million from Heritage Bank, which is the headline official sponsor of the competition and a brand new car from Coscharis Motors.

The ‘Next Titan’ is Nigeria’s entrepreneurial reality TV show, a brain child of Mide Kunle-Akinlaja, where thousands of ambitious young entrepreneurs compete with one another for a grand prize of N5 million and a brand new car to start his or her dream business.

According to a statement, at the grand finale held recently in Lagos, four finalists: Ronald Ajiboye, a first class graduate of a Russian University; Marvis Marshal-Idio, who came with a unique business idea of turning trashes into beautiful furniture; Victoria Mamza, founder of Wangarau Foods and Sunday Ewolabi, founder of Naija Peanuts competed for the star prize N5 million and a brand new Ford Eco Sport.

The four finalists emerged from the top16 contestants with the brightest ideas that were shortlisted from 50 aspiring entrepreneurs that were selected from auditions held in Abuja, Port-Harcourt and Lagos recently.

The 16 contestants lived together and competed among themselves by carrying out weekly business tasks and challenges around the city of Lagos for nine weeks on television and with weekly evictions in the boardroom by the judges.

Divisional Head, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) of the bank, Mrs. Ori Ogba, said Heritage Bank sponsored the project because of its unrelenting desire to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit in Nigerians, adding that the bank which is just three years old started out by recognizing talents in Nigerian youths.

She said besides the ‘Next Titan’, the bank was also working with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Youth Service Corp (NYSC) on the Youth Innovative Entrepreneurship Programme (YIEDP).

Marshal-Idio was quoted in the statement as saying she was grateful and thankful to Heritage Bank for creating the opportunity and giving hope to young Nigerian entrepreneurs to compete and also for keying into the vision of the visioner, Mide Kunle-Akinlaja. She also said that she was happy and grateful to the judges for seeing into her hardwork and perseverance.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

