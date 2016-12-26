Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wishing Christians Merry Christmas is a sin – Islamic cleric warns – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Wishing Christians Merry Christmas is a sin – Islamic cleric warns
NAIJ.COM
An Islamic cleric and founder of the 'Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) based in Inda, Zakir Abdul Karim Naik took to one of his social media handle to reveal that wishing Christians a Merry Christmas is a sin. PAY ATTENTION: Get all the latest gossips
Wishing Christians 'Merry Christmas' is a sin, worse than murder – Islamic cleric, Zakir NaikDaily Post Nigeria

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.