Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wishing Christians ‘Merry Christmas’ is a sin, worse than murder – Islamic cleric, Zakir Naik

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News | 0 comments

images-1

An international orator on Islam and comparative religion, Dr Zakir Naik, on Christmas Day warned Muslims against sending wishes to Christians as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. The Islamic scholar categorically stated that it was a sin for Muslim folks to wish Christians ‘Merry Christmas.’ On his Twitter handle @DrZakirNaikFC, he wrote: “Wishing […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Wishing Christians ‘Merry Christmas’ is a sin, worse than murder – Islamic cleric, Zakir Naik

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.