Wizkid, Kiss Daniel, Darey, Ill Bliss, Olamide win big at Headies Award 2016

The good year of Nigerian pop act, Wizkid continued on Thursday as he was declared the best artiste of the year at the Headies Award 2016. Indigenous rapper, Olamide also won for ‘best rap single’ and ‘best streethop’. But the biggest winner at Headies Award 2016 was Kiss Daniel who took home three awards, one of which was for album of the year.

