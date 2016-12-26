Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wizkid Reacts To Uganda’s Arrest Warrant Via Twitter

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Uganda | 0 comments

Some days back, a Ugandan court issued an arrest warrant for Afro-Pop star and Daddy Yo singer Wizkid and his manager, Sunny Are for failing to show up for an event he was billed to perform. The reason the super star was unable to perform was due to exhaustion and was advised by his medical team to […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.