Wizkid Snubs Eva Alordiah’s Fiance At Headies 2016 (VIDEO)

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian musician Wizkid got tongues wagging at the 2016 Headies Awards after he appeared to have snubbed a hug from Eva Alordiah’s fiance, Caesar. The truly cringeworthy moment was caught on camera as Caesar reached to hug Wizkid who breezed right past him and hugged Eva instead. Caesar is not new to drama at the …

